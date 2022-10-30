Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

