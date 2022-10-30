Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 19,592 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE D opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

