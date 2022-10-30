Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

