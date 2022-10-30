Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,970 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 3.1 %

MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

