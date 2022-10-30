Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.90. Vince shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 11,261 shares.

Vince Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.21). Vince had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Vince

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

In related news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,840.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vince stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.