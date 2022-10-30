Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT Raised to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCISY. Barclays reduced their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.

Vinci stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

