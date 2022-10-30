Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.