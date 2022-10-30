WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) Insider Sells £167,674.60 in Stock

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) insider Yeturu Aahlad sold 36,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56), for a total transaction of £167,674.60 ($202,603.43).

WANdisco Stock Performance

Shares of WAND opened at GBX 436.50 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. WANdisco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 525 ($6.34).

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

