Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,048,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

