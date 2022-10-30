Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies
In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Watts Water Technologies Price Performance
Shares of WTS opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.
Watts Water Technologies Company Profile
Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.