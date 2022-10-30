WAXE Trading Up 7.7% This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.80 or 0.00405562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $125,481.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAXE has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.43 or 0.31469836 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

