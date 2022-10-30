WAXE (WAXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $82,425.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $82.82 or 0.00403595 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $82,425.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

