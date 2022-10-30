Wedbush Cuts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $15.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

