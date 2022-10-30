West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WST traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.69%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

