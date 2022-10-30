Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $295.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

