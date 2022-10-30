Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

