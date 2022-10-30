Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.