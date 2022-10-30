Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25) – $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.25-$0.05 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

WDC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,576. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.76.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after buying an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

