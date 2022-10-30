Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

NYSE WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after buying an additional 639,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,691,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

