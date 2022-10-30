Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
NYSE WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.40.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after buying an additional 639,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,691,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
