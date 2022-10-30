WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0706

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $52.55 million and $700,993.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00268297 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004471 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019226 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

