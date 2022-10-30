WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $457.56 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $457.56 million and $201.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.01534210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.01840553 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04577069 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $201.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

