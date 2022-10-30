Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0529 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and $271,739.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,898,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,143,720 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,850,321 with 1,685,095,985 in circulation."

