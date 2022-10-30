Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

