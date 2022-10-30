Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 123.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

