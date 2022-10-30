XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,553.88

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,553.88 ($30.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,644.40 ($19.87). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($20.78), with a volume of 117,793 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,547.43. The company has a market cap of £339.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,508.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
