Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $848.22 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $54.39 or 0.00262642 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $848.22 million and $51.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00066136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,593,994 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

