Zoetis Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Zoetis stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

