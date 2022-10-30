ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 581,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 42,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

