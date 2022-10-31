100,850 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 11.8% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $291.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

