121,400 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,000. American Water Works makes up 2.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.25. 11,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,316. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

