13,625 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 150,140 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 211,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 13,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $59.08.

