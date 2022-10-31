16,020 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 1.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $56.75. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

