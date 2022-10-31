188,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,349,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

