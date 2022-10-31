1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $63.10

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $12,625.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $63.10 or 0.00304793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31961682 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012483 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

