2,124 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

MTB opened at $168.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

