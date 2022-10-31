22,669 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.47 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

