23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.16 on Monday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of 2.12 and a 1-year high of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 155.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 23andMe by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 23andMe by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 23andMe by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.