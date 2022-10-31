2,560 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,867,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.94 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $158.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

