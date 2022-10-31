2,624 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.3 %

QDEL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.94. 7,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,897. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.