28,071 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.24 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.