2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $577.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $195,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

