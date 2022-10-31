35,000 Shares in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.23% of Centerspace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $69.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CSR. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

