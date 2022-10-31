3,568 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

