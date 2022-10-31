37Protocol (37C) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $66,576.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@prnumber7.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

