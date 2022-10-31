3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 4,615.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 700,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 685,696 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 257,267 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

