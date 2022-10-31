4,463 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

