500 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 78.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.