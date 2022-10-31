5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) rose 15% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 188,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 97,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

VNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised 5N Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$212.88 million and a P/E ratio of -41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

