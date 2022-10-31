6,757 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,438 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

