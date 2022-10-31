7,250 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $214.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

