75,000 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Regency Centers makes up 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.88 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

